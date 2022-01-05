JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Price Target to €11.00

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €15.00 ($17.05) to €11.00 ($12.50) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GRFS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered Grifols from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Grifols from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grifols from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Grifols from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of GRFS stock opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.55. Grifols has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $20.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Grifols in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 8,984.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Grifols by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. 13.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

