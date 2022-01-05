JTC (LON:JTC) Shares Down 2.1%

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC) traded down 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 916 ($12.34) and last traded at GBX 916 ($12.34). 81,815 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 252,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 936 ($12.61).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of JTC to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 675 ($9.10) to GBX 830 ($11.18) in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Shore Capital raised shares of JTC to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 945 ($12.73) price target on shares of JTC in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 861.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 756.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56. The company has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

