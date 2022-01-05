Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) Short Interest Up 44.4% in December

Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the November 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the second quarter worth $16,338,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the second quarter worth about $7,265,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the third quarter worth about $6,331,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact by 92.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 402,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 193,750 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 342,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 211,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.15% of the company’s stock.

KSI stock remained flat at $$9.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,615. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.73. Kadem Sustainable Impact has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $9.75.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of energy storage, electric vehicles, electric vehicles infrastructure, or mobility technologies.

