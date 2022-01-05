Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $49.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “

NYSE:KAMN opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. Kaman has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $59.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 407.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.34.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Kaman had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $179.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kaman will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 5.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 7.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,146,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,760,000 after buying an additional 18,109 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 17.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 20.9% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,537,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,504,000 after buying an additional 266,130 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

