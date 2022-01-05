Kansai Paint (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF) traded down 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.41 and last traded at $21.41. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.87.

About Kansai Paint (OTCMKTS:KSANF)

Kansai Paint Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of all types of paints. The company also designs, manufactures and sells coating equipment; control and undertaking of painting works; design of color schemes; and manufacture and sale of products in the biotechnology and electronics fields. Its products include automotive, automotive refinish, decorative, protective and industrial coatings.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Kansai Paint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansai Paint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.