Karani Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Karani Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,875 shares during the period. Trupanion comprises about 2.4% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Karani Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Trupanion worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRUP stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.25. 1,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -153.06 and a beta of 1.95. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.74 and a 1 year high of $158.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.90 and a 200-day moving average of $108.33.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $181.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.07 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRUP. Bank of America lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.40.

In other news, Director Dan Levitan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $626,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $335,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,522 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,815 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

