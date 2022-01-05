Karani Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Karani Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,630 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up about 3.3% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 234.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 14,383 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock traded down $7.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $609.16. 7,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,563. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $636.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $614.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total value of $439,299.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total value of $63,753.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,095 shares of company stock worth $21,716,542 in the last 90 days. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REGN has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $706.19.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

