Karani Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Karani Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,630 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up about 3.3% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 234.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 14,383 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.
Shares of REGN stock traded down $7.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $609.16. 7,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,563. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $636.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $614.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.18.
In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total value of $439,299.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total value of $63,753.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,095 shares of company stock worth $21,716,542 in the last 90 days. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
REGN has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $706.19.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).
Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.