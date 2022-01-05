Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 124.3% from the November 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of KPCPY stock opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. Kasikornbank Public has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.39.
Kasikornbank Public Company Profile
