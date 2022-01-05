Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 124.3% from the November 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of KPCPY stock opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. Kasikornbank Public has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.39.

Kasikornbank Public Company Profile

Kasikornbank Public Co Ltd. engages in the commercial banking, securities, and other related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Business, Retail Business, Treasury and Capital Markets Business, Muangthai Group Holding Businesses, and Others. The Corporate Business segment provides financial products and services to the high net worth individuals, government and state enterprises, and financial institutions.

