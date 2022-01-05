Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Katapult Holdings Inc. is an e-commerce focused financial technology company. It provides an omnichannel lease-purchase platform, providing alternative solutions for retailers and consumers. Katapult Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinServ Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Katapult in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of KPLT stock opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. Katapult has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a current ratio of 10.67.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.71 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Katapult will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Financial Technologies Co Curo purchased 957,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $3,493,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fangqui Sun sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $31,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,708,500 shares of company stock worth $6,353,955 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KPLT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

