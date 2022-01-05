Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.16

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.16 and last traded at $24.12, with a volume of 554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.88.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.76.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.11 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 107.98% and a return on equity of 45.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Kennedy-Wilson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

In related news, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.18 per share, with a total value of $405,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 194,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

