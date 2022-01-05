Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€72.00” Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been given a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 47.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($70.45) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($78.41) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($67.05) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vonovia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €63.36 ($72.00).

ETR:VNA traded down €0.33 ($0.38) on Wednesday, hitting €48.91 ($55.58). The stock had a trading volume of 1,373,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57. The stock has a market cap of $30.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €51.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €54.07. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €47.11 ($53.53) and a 1-year high of €60.96 ($69.27).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

