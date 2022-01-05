Keybank National Association OH Boosts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $11,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 139,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 58,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,602,000 after purchasing an additional 366,036 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,535,000. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.36.

NYSE:ITW opened at $247.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.97. The stock has a market cap of $77.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.89 and a 1 year high of $248.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

In related news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

