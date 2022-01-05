Keybank National Association OH Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USB opened at $58.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $42.47 and a 12-month high of $63.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

