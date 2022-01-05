Keybank National Association OH Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,220,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,368 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund were worth $18,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 0.6% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 139,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 5.3% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 29,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MUA stock opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average is $15.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

