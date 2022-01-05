Keybank National Association OH Sells 4,578 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,578 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $965,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 77,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $72.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.60 and its 200 day moving average is $69.53. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.62 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.58.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

