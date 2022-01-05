KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) PT Raised to $26.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.75% from the company’s previous close.

KEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

KEY stock opened at $24.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $24.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.68.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $220,526.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,619 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 306.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,950,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,618,000 after buying an additional 10,516,305 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 4,070.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,985 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,320,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704,372 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth $48,459,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 15.2% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,382,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,639 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

