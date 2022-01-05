Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Receives $201.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $201.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KEYS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $1,458,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 12,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total value of $2,525,845.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 301.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS traded down $5.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.16. The stock had a trading volume of 52,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,355. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $129.09 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

