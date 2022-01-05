Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $223.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of Kinaxis stock remained flat at $$142.46 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.07. Kinaxis has a 12-month low of $101.82 and a 12-month high of $180.40.

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

