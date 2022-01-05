Kingdom Game 4.0 Market Cap Hits $914,267.64 (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market capitalization of $914,267.64 and approximately $310,033.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 38.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00063423 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00078079 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,800.80 or 0.08187672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00081304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,396.61 or 0.99947351 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007522 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

