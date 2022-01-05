Klaytn (KLAY) Price Reaches $1.48 on Top Exchanges

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for about $1.48 or 0.00003211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klaytn has a total market cap of $3.82 billion and approximately $73.50 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Klaytn has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00063588 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00074043 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,741.98 or 0.08134004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00079487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,878.01 or 0.99725809 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007561 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,764,034,288 coins and its circulating supply is 2,584,252,588 coins. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

