Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Chairman Kevin P. Knight Sells 3,219 Shares

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 3,219 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $199,803.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $61.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.14. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.17 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 377,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after buying an additional 22,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.81.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.