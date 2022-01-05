KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.79.

Several research firms have issued reports on KNBE. lifted their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,538,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $38,025,441.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $294,552.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,737,960 shares of company stock valued at $42,964,272.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in KnowBe4 in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNBE stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.02. The company had a trading volume of 33,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,083. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.84. KnowBe4 has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.28 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that KnowBe4 will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

