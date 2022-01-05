Kyowa Kirin (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Trading Up 3%

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF)’s share price was up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.73 and last traded at $28.73. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average of $31.32.

About Kyowa Kirin (OTCMKTS:KYKOF)

Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical and pharmaceutical products. It handles the research, development, production, and sale of in vitro diagnostic reagents and ethical drugs concerning renal anemia, leukemia, cancer, allergies, and hypertension. It also produces and sells medical and industrial raw materials such as amino acids, nucleic acid-related compounds, and healthcare products.

