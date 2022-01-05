Laurence W. Lytton Purchases 12,785 Shares of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) Stock

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton purchased 12,785 shares of LiqTech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $76,070.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

LIQT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,819. LiqTech International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.74.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 74.83% and a negative return on equity of 58.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LiqTech International, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of LiqTech International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LiqTech International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in LiqTech International by 2.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in LiqTech International in the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP lifted its position in LiqTech International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 2,170,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc engages in the manufacture of ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems, diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines, and plastic components for usage in various industries.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.