Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1247 per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 30.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of LGI opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.69. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $22.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) by 52.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,567 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.