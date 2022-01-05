Lead Wallet Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $70,967.00 (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $1.80 million and $70,967.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00064585 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00079830 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,788.57 or 0.08192888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00079778 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,298.79 or 1.00122293 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007572 BTC.

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars.

