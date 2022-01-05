Lear Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $4.16 Per Share (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Lear in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $4.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.99. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lear’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $20.40 EPS.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share.

LEA has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.13.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $192.81 on Wednesday. Lear has a 12-month low of $144.77 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Lear by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Lear by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Lear by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 245,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,972,000 after purchasing an additional 26,110 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Lear by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Lear by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.