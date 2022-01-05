Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, an increase of 108.1% from the November 30th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of LEJU opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. Leju has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $3.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leju stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) by 75.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Leju were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leju from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the online-to-offline real estate business. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

