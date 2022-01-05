Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,769 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Money Management LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 898.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 607,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,945,000 after buying an additional 109,103 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 725.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 45,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 39,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.75.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $112.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.79.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

