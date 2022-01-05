Lethean Price Tops $0.0018 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. Lethean has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $359.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,398.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,810.80 or 0.08213236 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.97 or 0.00321068 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.25 or 0.00925132 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00011830 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00074508 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.35 or 0.00477072 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00008272 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.68 or 0.00262255 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

