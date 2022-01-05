Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $158.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Liberty Broadband has a 52-week low of $142.63 and a 52-week high of $194.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.92. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Broadband (LBRDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.