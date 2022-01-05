Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.30 to $36.40 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

LBTYA opened at $28.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average of $28.06. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $30.58. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $1.05. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 97.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Global will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $399,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 18,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $502,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,865 shares of company stock worth $2,226,516. Corporate insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 616.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Liberty Global by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

