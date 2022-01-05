Lightning (LIGHT) Market Capitalization Tops $9.09 Million

Lightning (CURRENCY:LIGHT) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Lightning coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lightning has traded 34.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lightning has a market capitalization of $9.09 million and approximately $157,501.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lightning alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00054997 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006404 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Lightning Profile

Lightning (CRYPTO:LIGHT) is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

Lightning Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.