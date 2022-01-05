LikeCoin (LIKE) Market Capitalization Tops $31.83 Million

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 5th. LikeCoin has a market cap of $31.83 million and approximately $72,028.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LikeCoin has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One LikeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0313 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004959 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00054722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,075,318,657 coins and its circulating supply is 1,018,419,043 coins. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.