Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Shares Up 5.2%

Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM)’s share price shot up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.37 and last traded at $7.29. 6,656 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 952,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

Several research firms have commented on LILM. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lilium in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Lilium in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Lilium in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lilium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.07.

Get Lilium alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,779,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,236,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,799,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,510,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,647,000. Institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Lilium Company Profile (NASDAQ:LILM)

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.