Lincoln National Corp Boosts Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 38.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,729,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,797,000 after acquiring an additional 481,644 shares during the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 38.1% in the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 602,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,150,000 after acquiring an additional 166,276 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 29.0% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 22.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,859,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.72.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $144,772.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $8,654,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 269,439 shares of company stock worth $11,435,604 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.89. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

