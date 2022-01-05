Lincoln National Corp Buys 5,331 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 154.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,002.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.03. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.