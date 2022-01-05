Lincoln National Corp Grows Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WST opened at $429.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $422.57. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.85 and a 52 week high of $475.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

