Lincoln National Corp Purchases 1,388 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 31,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $36.47 on Wednesday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $26.93 and a 12 month high of $40.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day moving average is $35.81.

