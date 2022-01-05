Lincoln National Corp Purchases New Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB stock opened at $465.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $521.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.55. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.01 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.39 and a beta of 0.65.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.81, for a total value of $1,463,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.48, for a total transaction of $4,474,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,168 shares of company stock valued at $26,323,257. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. increased their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.59.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.