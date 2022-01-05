Lincoln National Corp Sells 1,920 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 63.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth about $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 300.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,534,000 after purchasing an additional 488,764 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Biogen by 105.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after acquiring an additional 468,973 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 113.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,636,000 after acquiring an additional 399,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Biogen by 10,230.7% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 191,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,429,000 after acquiring an additional 189,985 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.12.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $241.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.37. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.72 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

