Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Piper Sandler

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LNC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Lincoln National to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.15.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

NYSE LNC opened at $72.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.11. Lincoln National has a one year low of $44.59 and a one year high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.65 and its 200-day moving average is $67.69.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lincoln National news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $4,487,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,352 shares of company stock valued at $16,552,447 in the last three months. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,784,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,843,000 after buying an additional 410,011 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,263,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,766,000 after purchasing an additional 46,729 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 12.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,915,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,219,000 after purchasing an additional 314,291 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lincoln National by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,879,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,968,000 after purchasing an additional 51,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Lincoln National by 8.7% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,414,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,737,000 after purchasing an additional 192,932 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.