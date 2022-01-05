Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) dropped 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.81 and last traded at $8.81. Approximately 826 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 6,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.07.

About Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF)

Link Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the property development and related activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail Properties, Car Parks and Others. Its investment properties include destination and community shopping centers, offices, fresh markets and corporate avenue.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Link Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Link Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.