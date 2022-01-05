Liquity (LQTY) Price Down 14.8% This Week

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Liquity has a total market cap of $71.31 million and approximately $723,580.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for about $5.00 or 0.00010796 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00063459 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00077288 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,794.43 or 0.08192925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00080944 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,318.38 or 1.00010450 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007536 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,262,866 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

