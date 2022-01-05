Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Upgraded to Buy by Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Vertical Research currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Livent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.40.

Get Livent alerts:

Shares of LTHM opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.67, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.10. Livent has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $33.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. Livent’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Livent will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Livent during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Livent by 64.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Livent during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Livent by 26.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Livent during the third quarter worth about $153,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.