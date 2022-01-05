LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 22.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 38.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $59.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.62. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.49.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Several research analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.