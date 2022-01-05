LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) CEO Samer Tawfik Sells 9,000 Shares

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) CEO Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $64,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Samer Tawfik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $63,900.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $64,170.00.

Shares of LMPX opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.99. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $31.43. The stock has a market cap of $85.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.79. LMP Automotive had a positive return on equity of 94.23% and a negative net margin of 1.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMPX. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LMP Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $2,102,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LMP Automotive by 196.2% in the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 68,686 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of LMP Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $490,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of LMP Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LMP Automotive by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

