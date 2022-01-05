Loop Capital Trims SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Target Price to $2.00

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential downside of 17.36% from the company’s previous close.

SDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum cut SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

NASDAQ SDC opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.39. SmileDirectClub has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average is $5.36.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.51 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth about $1,350,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 3.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 39.6% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 177,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 50,425 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the second quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 182.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. 19.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

