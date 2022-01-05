Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Shares Up 11%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) shot up 11% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.84 and last traded at $3.83. 328,957 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 10,547,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RIDE. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. BTIG Research downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. R. F. Lafferty raised Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lordstown Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.18. The company has a market cap of $690.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.36.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. On average, research analysts predict that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,073,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 359.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,289,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486,251 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lordstown Motors by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,354,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,749,000 after acquiring an additional 686,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lordstown Motors by 3,934.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lordstown Motors by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

