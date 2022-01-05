Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Shares Up 11%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) shot up 11% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.84 and last traded at $3.83. 328,957 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 10,547,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RIDE. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. BTIG Research downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. R. F. Lafferty raised Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lordstown Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $8.50.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.18. The company has a market cap of $690.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.36.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,073,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 359.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,289,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486,251 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lordstown Motors by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,354,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,749,000 after acquiring an additional 686,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lordstown Motors by 3,934.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lordstown Motors by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.
About Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)
Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.
