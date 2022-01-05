Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $14.19 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 66.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,857 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $14,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of CL opened at $84.87 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.38 and a 200 day moving average of $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $71.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CL. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.73.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.